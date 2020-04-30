This is the fourth of a series of 20 profiles of The Gazette’s Best and Brightest Class of 2020.
One snowy day more than a decade ago, Leo Zook found an old bike part at his family home. He fastened it into the cold ground and wrapped a rope around to create a pulley system to haul him up a sledding hill.
“It wasn’t very efficient,” Zook admits years later. “It would have been faster to walk up the hill.”
But that was just Mark I.
Zook hopes his next invention will not only be effective, but will have a positive impact on the environment.
After graduating from Palmer High School as the Class of 2020 AP valedictorian, Zook will take his first step toward that goal by entering the University of Colorado’s environmental engineering program. Though, Boulder wasn’t always his plan.
Until March 28, 2019, Zook aspired to play college lacrosse. But a hit to the back of the neck that nearly paralyzed him derailed his future as a college athlete.
After scoring five goals for Palmer against ThunderRidge, Zook took a crosscheck to the back and was knocked unconscious. He was taken off the field in a stretcher and spent the night in the hospital before being released with a severe concussion and a neck strain, ending his dreams of playing college lacrosse.
But Zook’s days in the hospital were far from over.
The day after he returned from his nine-hour hospital stay, Zook’s father, Troy, went in for a spinal surgery in which two rare surgical errors left him in critical condition.
“I had a brief amount of time to wallow in self-pity and was then thrust back into reality; there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself,” Zook wrote.
“While my brain and neck were in very bad shape, I was nowhere near the least fortunate in my family, so I had no choice but to forget about my sorrows and start thinking of my father.”
With his severe concussion, Leo was not cleared to return to school, so he spent each day in the hospital with Troy, which included a week in the ICU and another 63 days in recovery.
“The whole experience really resonated with me to not take anything for granted in my life,” Leo said. “I can’t take anything as a certainty. You never expect something solid in your life to be taken away.”
Even after missing 20 days of school due to his concussion, and spending most days at his father’s bedside, Zook completed his junior year while remaining on track to graduate at the top of his class.
“That was something I was really proud of, personally,” Zook said. “It was difficult to make up everything that I missed, but I got it all done that year.”
He admits he didn’t feel challenged until he reached high school but ultimately enjoyed the ride.
“I recognized that I’m better at reading and writing, but I like math and science more,” Zook said. “So I decided to pursue something that I enjoy, even though I’m not as skilled. I like pursuing something more challenging for myself.”
And he will take that mindset of passion over convenience to CU Boulder.
“(Environmental engineering) is the path in life I see myself being happy with and doing my whole life,” Zook said. “I could go into electrical engineering and make more money, but I know I would be happier having a positive impact on the environment.”
In the future, Zook hopes to work for a disaster relief firm, or improve on his childhood bike-part invention to create something to protect the oceans or the environment.