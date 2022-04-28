Benjamin Braun comes from a distinguished line of physicists. From the moment he started school he was always ahead and consistently placed in advanced math and reading classes. Braun was told he was bright, that he was clever, and strove continually for perfection. Obvious academic success at such an early age made him a prime target for jealous attacks.
He’d spent a week walking Air Academy High School’s halls, feeling “unstoppable” before a muttered comment was thrown his way.
“You’re smart. If you simply weren’t so awkward, you might succeed.”
The comment came from a friend, and though the friend was dealing with his own problems, it cut, and it made Braun question how emotions and surroundings affect the words we use.
“I was targeted for my intelligence. I was ignored, cast aside and complained about,” Braun said. The continual insults worked their way under his skin and festered there. “Most of the insults thrown at me were small grains of salt. My mind would take a microscope and inspect every grain … as if it were a planet.”
The turning point came when Braun found himself making a comment about a classmate being awkward when he was reminded of when he’d been bullied for the same thing.
“I didn’t give it a second thought when simply stating what I saw as true about another person,” Braun said. “This reflection has changed the way I look and speak with my fellow humans. I am careful … and remind people that I means things in the best way possible.”
Though he has volunteered throughout the Colorado Springs community, it is in Teen Court that Braun has been able to put his intellect, empathy and personal experiences to their best use. A nonprofit organization, Teen Court provides second chances through restorative justice. Braun often serves as a speaker on the Peer Panel, leading the discussion and making sure the defendant is comfortable in the room.
“I get to see the community impacted in truly incredible ways,” Braun said.
Braun’s love of community has merged with his inherited love of physics. He plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder, earn a doctoral degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then teach.
“I foresee myself unraveling the mysteries of the universe and tearing open the fabric of time to look inside,” Braun said. “I also look forward to teaching the next germination of physicists by passing on what I know to those who can continue my research. I want to be the person anyone can talk to if they need help, and I will provide assistance to all of my students through all of their rough times.”
Brad Boyle, Air Academy High School physics teacher, calls Braun “one of the most outstanding students” of his 30-year career.
“Ben … always seeks out the highest possible challenge. I am looking forward to the contributions that Ben will make to society,” Boyle said, “as his kind leadership and capable scholastics will shine through.”