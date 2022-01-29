Anyone who didn’t know what resilience meant before the pandemic probably has figured it out, and it’s one of the main qualities that will be considered among graduating seniors applying for this year's Best and Brightest award.
The scholarship program, presented by Gazette Charities Foundation and the ARDI Academic Excellence Foundation, isn’t just based on good grades — although that helps, said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities Foundation.
It’s also about identifying graduating high school students who have stuck by their goals and will complete their education, despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re bouncing back because they’ve tapped into their personal strengths and support systems to overcome challenges, a necessary skill to learn, as adolescents mature into adults.
“It’s so important coming off the last couple of years and the interruption of COVID to really encourage these kids in their accomplishments and resilience,” Mahan said. “We want to do everything we can to support them.”
Students who are involved in their communities and schools and give back, who have aspirations, and who are well-rounded in their interests and contributions rise to the top in the selection process, she said.
This year’s application period opens Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. March 18. Applications can be downloaded at https://gazettecharities.org/best-brightest.
Applicants will provide basic information, include one letter of recommendation and write an essay answering three questions about their community service efforts, a defining moment or lesson in adversity, and their vision for the future.
Graduating seniors from El Paso and Teller counties’ public, private, charter, online and homeschool settings are eligible to apply.
An independent panel of community representatives again will review the applications and select 20 recipients, as they look at academic achievements and intellectual curiosity, outstanding character, evidence of leadership and community involvement.
Each winner receives a $500 scholarship, an article published in The Gazette and online at gazette.com, and a plaque. Students and their families also are invited to an in-person awards ceremony in May.
Stories about each student’s achievements will publish from April 25 through May 14.
“Many say ‘Thank you — you have no idea how this allows me to buy books,’” Mahan said. “It really does make a difference.”
The Best and Brightest program is in its 31st year and has presented scholarships to more than 600 students, Mahan said.
“Over the years, many greats have come through,” she said. “There are some key leaders in our community and throughout the state, who were once Best and Brightest students.”