A concert in Limbach Park has been created as a benefit event for Tri-Lakes Cares.

The benefit concert will feature local musical groups and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., July 8 in Limbach Park in Monument. The concert itself is free to the public.

Tri-Lakes Cares will be represented at the event and will have food-drive boxes set up to accept donations of non-perishable food items. They are also asking for “in need of” list items such as flushable wipes, paper towels, shampoo & conditioner, toilet paper, canned fruit, canned tuna, jelly or jam and Boost and/or Ensure meal replacement and supplement drinks.

The concert lineup will feature the Ashtōnz, of Monument, which announced its “Midsummer Night’s Musical Mashup” set for the July 8 event.

“Our mission has always been ‘music with higher purpose’ and here’s another opportunity to pay it forward right here at home,” Ashtōnz front-man Charlie Searle said. “There aren’t many outdoor weekend shows around here for whatever reason, but here’s one right in the middle of the summer. There’s no Wednesday night Concert in the Park that week, so we’ll be picking up the slack a bit. And we’re teaming up with Tri-Lakes Cares for the occasion, which is always a good thing.”

Also in the music line up is solo artist Randi Kerira, who is in the middle of her College Tuition Tour, as well as the reconstituted and refreshed Matt Bloom Band, which is a longtime notable local act.

“They’re a lot of fun and have added guitarist par excellence Matt Meacham,” Searle said.

The Matt Bloom Band and the Ashtōnz have played together at the Fourth of July at Palmer Lake event a few times, but it has been a few years and Searle said they are excited to perform at the same event again.

“Being able to support Tri-Lakes Cares in the process adds value to the effort as well,” he said.

Cash donations will be accepted at the event in a “Pass-the-Hat” style of collection, with all proceeds going to Tri-Lakes Cares, Searle said. Food trucks and mobile kitchens will also be on site to serve attendees.

For more information on the event, call or text (719) 649-0058 or email TriLakesLove@gmail.com.

Tri-Lakes Cares is a non-profit organization which provides a safety net for low income households in the Tri-Lakes Region. It aspires to help its clients overcome emergencies and work toward self-sufficiency by offering resources to improve education and income supporting self-sufficiency programs and encouraging job skills training.