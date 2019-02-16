Travel could be especially slow for those headed north on Interstate 25 the weekend of March 7-9.
With at least a few area high school basketball teams looking like good bets to play in the state semifinals, there figure to be extra motorists headed to Denver the second weekend of March.
Here’s a look at some of the area’s most likely teams to make a deep run in each classification following the regular season, which wrapped up this weekend.
5A boys
The 5A Colorado Springs Metro League belonged to Fountain-Fort Carson this year, and the Trojans seem like the most likely local team to make a March run.
Paul Mileto’s bunch gets solid production from four players on a regular basis.
Junior Keyshawn Maltiba is the leading scorer at 17.3 points per game. Rashon Barron adds 11.7 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds, just edging Maltbia’s 6.2, and nearly 3 blocks per game.
Keiton Beck and James Sanders, two more seniors, each add roughly nine points and more than two steals per game.
As of Saturday, F-FC is the only area team in the top 20 of the RPI, sitting 19th.
Palmer, with an RPI of 25, also looks to have the firepower to pull ofF an upset or two come playoff time behind two big scorers. Senior Isaiah Robinson gives the Terrors 19 points per game, while Darien Meyers is averaging 18.3 points and 11.1 rebounds. Three other Palmer players average more than five points.
Liberty, at 31 in the RPI, appears to be getting hot at the right time after closing the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including victories over F-FC and Pine Creek (RPI 33).
5A girls
Depending on the week, Doherty or Fountain-Fort Carson have been the picks on the 5A girls’ side for much of the season.
This week, Liberty entered the conversation by beating the Trojans and Spartans.
The Spartans and Trojans had gone unbeaten in league play outside of their matchups with each other before the Lancers got hot.
Each of the CSML co-champions has a certified senior star.
Doherty gets all-around production from Brionna McBride. The 5-foot-11 wing can guard just about any position and posts 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals per game.
Few have had an answer for Fountain-Fort Carson’s Samiyah Worrell. The point guard is putting up just under 20 points a game while adding 4.5 rebounds and three steals per contest.
Doherty’s Payton Sterk and Fountain-Fort Carson’s Danae Christensen give each team a nice secondary option with double-digit scoring averages.
Heading into Sunday’s pairings, Fountain-Fort Carson sat at 21 in the RPI with Doherty at 23.
The Lancers, 32 in the RPI, get more than 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals from junior Lydia Marshall.
4A boys
The 4A boys’ conversation starts and ends with Lewis-Palmer.
After losing in last year’s state championship to Longmont, the Rangers have been flawless this season. Bill Benton’s squad, No. 1 in the RPI, boasts experience, size, shooting and depth.
L-P cruised to a 23-0 regular season, including a 12-point win over 5A No. 1 Chaparral. The Rangers will be a popular pick to win it all behind the production of a balanced starting five.
Joel Scott leads the way with 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds, while adding more than a steal and a block per game. Matthew Ragsdale gives the Rangers a lethal shooter and puts up 17.3 points per game behind a 49-percent success rate from 3-point range.
Ethan Forrester (10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists), Noah Baca (8.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals) and Tre McCullough (7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1 block) round out a productive group of five senior starters.
Harrison (8), Cheyenne Mountain (11) and The Classical Academy (16) look capable of rattling off a couple of wins in the postseason, so long as they don’t draw L-P or Longmont, 4A’s other unbeaten team, too early.
Both Harrison and Cheyenne Mountain have players capable of scoring in bunches in Donta Dawson (16.4 points) and Javonte Johnson (22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds), respectively.
Beyond that, a third tier of Widefield (22), Sierra (27) and Air Academy (28) exists.
4A girls
Air Academy gives the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference a solid chance at champions in the boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
The 23-0 Kadets are atop the RPI and looking to make a deeper run after falling short of expectations a year ago.
Kylee Blacksten is something of a matchup nightmare for opponents with her size and shooting ability. In addition to her 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, the junior adds a couple of assists and steals and more than one block per game. The 6-foot-3 forward is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Zoe Sims adds 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while four other players sit between 5.1 and 6.7 points per game.
The Kadets own an eight-point win over Pueblo West, No. 2 in the RPI.
Further down the rankings sit Mesa Ridge (9), The Classical Academy (16), Sand Creek (16), Sierra (17), Discovery Canyon (19) and Canon City (20).
Serin Dunne (20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists) gives Mesa Ridge some firepower, while Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel has the ability to take a game over, standing 6-foot-5 and posting 23.5 points, 17.4 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game.
Sand Creek could also surprise, as one of the Scorpions' top scorers, junior Krystina Hagood, was unable to play until the second semester due to transfer rules.
3A boys
The RPI says there are five teams better than The Vanguard School, but those who have seen the Coursers race up and down the court might find that hard to believe.
Joe Wetters’ squad finished the regular season unbeaten against Colorado competition and rolled to a Tri-Peaks League title.
Vanguard has a Big 3 of sorts, led by Seth Fuqua, a senior guard who runs the show, averaging 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Bouncy junior Nique Clifford adds 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals, while Joseph Padilla, another junior, puts up 14.3 points 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals.
The Coursers beat Faith Christain, No. 3 in the RPI, by two in their second game of the season.
Colorado Springs Christian (RPI No. 11) and St. Mary’s (RPI 16) gave Vanguard their biggest tests in league play.
3A girls
Colorado Springs Christian School sits just out of the top spot in the RPI after a 19-0 regular season. The Lions' .699 score is a hair behind Pagosa Springs (.700).
More importantly, the Lions own a convincing 55-38 win over St. Mary’s, No. 4 in the RPI, earlier this season.
Two seniors, Megan Engesser and Rachel Ingram, led the Lions’ charge averaging 23.1 and 18.9 points, respectively. Engesser adds 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 steals, while Ingram grabs 5 rebounds with 4.4 assists and 3.8 steals.
The loss to CSCS was the only blemish for St. Mary’s, which looks to have enough firepower to make a deep run of its own. Josephine Howery leads the Pirates with 20.8 points per game, while Seneca Hackley (12.3) and Catherine Cummings (11.3) add supplemental scoring.
Both the Lions and Pirates own a comfortable victory over Pagosa Springs in the regular season.
Manitou Springs (15) and Vanguard (17) give the area four teams in the RPI’s Top 20, but neither was able to hang with either CSCS or St. Mary’s.
2A boys
An 11-7 mark, heading into the regular-season finale against Calhan on Saturday, has Peyton rounding out the Top 15 of the 2A RPI. The Panthers have six players averaging at least 5.5 points. Peyton’s best may still be on the way as four of the top six scorers are underclassmen.
Senior Brendon Younger leads the way with 14.4 points, while Brennen Meyers, the only other one in double figures, adds 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The Panthers might need some help to make the eight-team 2A state tournament.
2A girls
Like the Panther boys, the Peyton girls look to have the best postseason chances of area teams. Jedd Simms’ bunch sat at No. 12 in the RPI ahead of the finale against Calhan.
Sophomore Shelby Miller gives the Panthers a jolt on both ends, leading the team with 12.9 points and 3.6 steals. Kayleigh Mannering adds just under 11 points and three rebounds.
Calhan, 20 in the RPI, could use a win over the Panthers on Saturday to help their chances.
Colorado Springs School is 24 in the RPI after a 12-7 regular season.
1A boys
Evangelical Christian Academy sits just outside the Top 10 in the RPI after a 16-3 regular season. Bob Wingett’s squad leans heavily on Jason Holt who averages 21.8 of the team’s 59.8 points. The junior also averages 5.2 steals and 5.1 rebounds.
Senior Braydan Hekkers gives the Eagles 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
1A girls
No area team is in the top 30 of the RPI.