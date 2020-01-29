Do you believe in Bigfoot? A lot of people do.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization has reported that at least 126 Bigfoot sightings have occurred in the state of Colorado, with records that date back to 1972 and the most recent sighting reported in July 2019. Details from the sightings range from reports of rock-throwing creatures to strange noises and smells, sometimes including photographs of what is believed to be the mysterious beast. Below you’ll find the 7 counties with the most reports of the creature.

5. Eagle County

Number of sightings: 6

Last sighting: January 2013

Notable report: A large, hairy figure is spotted wading across the Colorado River east of Glenwood Springs roughly 50 yards from witnesses at dusk. Read more about that incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Vail, Avon, Eagle Basalt

Find more reports from this county here.

4. El Paso County

Number of sightings: 7

Last sighting: May 2006

Notable report: A soldier hunting near Fort Carson observes a creature estimated to be 6 to 7 feet in height through binoculars for at least a minute. Read more about that incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs

Find more reports from this county here.

3 (tie). Conejos County

Number of sightings: 8

Last sighting: June 2009

Notable report: A hunter hears roars in the southern San Juan Mountains unrelatable to anything they’d heard before. Read more about that incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Antonito, Manassa

Find more reports here.

3 (tie). Larimer County

Number of sightings: 8

Last sighting: May 2019

Notable report: A person captures a photo of what they believe to be a Sasquatch “or Blobsquatch” near Estes Park. See the photo and read more about that incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park

Find more reports from this county here.

3 (tie). Lake County

Number of sightings: 8

Last sighting: September 2009

Notable report: A person encounters what they believe to be a jogging Bigfoot near the base of Independence Pass on an early morning around 6:15 AM. Read more about the incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Leadville, Twin Lakes

Find more reports from this county here.

2. Teller County

Number of sightings: 9

Last sighting: August 2013

Notable report: A hunting guide is in Pike National Forest with multiple clients when he sees a 7-foot tall creature pass in front of him on the trail before disappearing into a dense valley below. Comparing his men’s size 10 shoes to the imprinted tracks revealed that the creature’s feet were 8 to 10 inches longer than his sole. Read more about the incident and another sighting by the same hunter here.

Notable cities, towns: Cripple Creek, Victor, Woodland Park

Find more reports from this county here.

1. Park County

Number of sightings: 11

Last sighting: August 2018

Notable report: A mother and daughter encounter a dark figure on the trail with an affinity for throwing rocks accompanied by an awful stench. Read more about the incident here.

Notable cities, towns: Alma, Fairplay, Guffey, Bailey, Harstel

Find more reports from this county here.

To submit your own report of a Bigfoot sighting, visit this website.