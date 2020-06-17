BEIJING • Beijing reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it fights a new outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.
More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the city limits travel in and out of the city, especially from districts where new cases have been detected.
The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.
Beijing said it had essentially eradicated local transmission but in recent days has added 137 cases in the city of 20 million people.
On Wednesday, the capital reported 31 cases, up from 27 the day before, in an outbreak that has been primarily linked to a wholesale food market. Nationwide, China reported 44 new cases, around the average for recent days.
No new deaths were reported and just 252 people are currently in treatment for COVID-19.
In Beijing, visitor numbers at museums, libraries and galleries will be capped at 30% of capacity while sporting events are being suspended along with other large group activities.
Meetings can be held under stringent conditions with less than 100 participants.
Group tourism across city and provincial borders is suspended, adding to bans on residents from high-risk areas from leaving Beijing and bans on taxis and car-hailing services from transporting people across the city border.
Mask wearing, social distancing and disinfecting will all be more tightly enforced. Checks at the entrance to residential communities are also being tightened.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:
• India added 2,003 deaths to its toll Wednesday after New Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 unreported fatalities. Adding the unreported fatalities drove India’s fatality rate, defined as the proportion of death to the total number of cases, from 2.9% to 3.4%.
• Indonesia has overtaken Singapore as the country which has the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, after it reported 1,031 new cases in the last 24 hours. Indonesian has now recorded 41,431 total COVID-19 cases and 2,276 deaths. More than 16,000 patients have recovered. Nevertheless, the government is moving forward with plans to restart some tourism.