DENVER — Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi didn't get the result that he wanted in the Class 4A 195-pound final at the Pepsi Center on Saturday night.
But he ended his freshman season knowing that he and his teammates did their best.
The Indians finished the highest in their respective team standings out of all Pikes Peak region teams. They were in sixth place after Gagliardi's loss to Pueblo East senior Zion Freeman, who won via pin with seconds left in the match.
Final team results in 4A weren't available at press time.
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his teammates Colton Simonis, center, and Zach Dooley after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis holds up a t-shirt in memory of Kaden Currier after winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy stands up with opponent Austin McFadden from Prairie View on his back while wrestling for the Class 5A 152-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi gets pinned by Pueblo East's Zion Freeman costing him the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis hugs his coach winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin wrestles Alamosa's Davion Chavez for the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin pins Alamosa's Davion Chavez winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his dad Casey Hankin after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis wrestles Pueblo South's Ryan Roth for the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis wrestles Pueblo South's Ryan Roth for the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona wrestles Windsor's Dominick Serrano for the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona wrestles Windsor's Dominick Serrano for the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona hugs his coach after losing the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy wrestles opponent Austin McFadden from Prairie View at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Classical Academy's returning state champion Nathan Johns wrestles Glenwood Springs' Amos Wilson for the Class 3A 182-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Classical Academy's returning state champion Nathan Johns wrestles Glenwood Springs' Amos Wilson for the Class 3A 182-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi wrestles Pueblo East's Zion Freeman for the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi hugs Pueblo East's Zion Freeman after losing the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt wrestles Pueblo East's Dominic Robles for the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt gets pinned by Pueblo East's Dominic Robles costing him the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt gets emotional alongside his coaches after losing the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his teammates Colton Simonis, center, and Zach Dooley after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
"Sky's the limit with him," Cheyenne Mountain coach Tyler Seaney said about Gagliardi. "We're excited to see what he'll put together. I think he'll put his name out in this sport."
Last year the Indians finished 10th in the team standings. This year Cheyenne Mountain had nine state qualifiers - which featured only two seniors, meaning the Indians will return seven sophomores and juniors.
Chase Johnson finished in fourth place at 120, Kevin Hooks took fifth at 145 and Rudy Juvera placed sixth at 152 to go along with Gagliardi's state finals run.
Gagliardi finished the season 37-7.
"We got a couple medals out of some guys who we didn't necessarily anticipate getting medals out of," Seaney said. "So I'm just really happy with the way they performed."
The Indians have a lot to look forward to.
"We learned a lot about Nico and not to underestimate what he can do," said Seaney. "He's very talented. He's a hardworking kid. He's so humble. That's the part where people will underestimate him. He listens well and he's very polite. It's not your stereotypical mindset. He approaches it once match a time and is always looking to do better."
