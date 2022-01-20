I recently watched “Eternals,” the Marvel Comics movie featuring a cast of characters culled from ancient legends and mythology.
Among those heroes is Gilgamesh, the Mesopotamian god-king whose story we know from the world’s oldest surviving literature — an epic poem recorded on stone tablets in the second millennium B.C.
South-Korean-born, American actor Don Lee does a fine job portraying Gil, supposedly the strongest of the movie’s immortals, but … honestly? … he’s just too short. A cubit is slightly shy of 18 inches and Gilgamesh was said to be seven of them, which is about 16 feet. As the poem points out, he also packed a whopping pec-scape — four cubits from nipple to nipple — which meant the biblical Goliath (at a mere 6 cubits) could have comfortably napped on his chest with no overhang.
But we’re not here to talk about Gilgamesh. We’re here to talk about his sidekick, a slightly shorter giant named Enkidu. He earns only a fleeting mention in “Eternals,” but Enkidu’s is certainly a cinema-worthy arc, catalyzed by beer.
Gilgamesh doesn’t start out as a good guy. The King of Uruk is a mean and nasty ruler who abuses his people so much they plead to the local fertility goddess, Aruru, for help.
Aruru in turn, creates Enkidu, a hairy and wordless wild-man who roams the steppes with the beasts, foiling the traps of would-be hunters and basically NOT doing what he’d been created to do, which was be a friend and distraction to Gilgamesh. Eventually, Enkidu’s passive-aggressive animal activism pisses off the wrong hunter, whose complaints make it to the king.
Gilgamesh decides the best way to deal with the problem is by dispatching a “sacred prostitute” named Shamhat to seduce Enkidu, show him what he’s been missing, and turn him into a good guy. The two hit it off. After six days and seven nights of non-stop sex, Enkidu gets hungry and they head out for dinner.
“Shamhat takes him to a shepherds’ encampment. For the first time in his life, he eats bread,” wrote Joan Acocella in “How to Read Gilgamesh,” a 2019 piece in The New Yorker. “He also drinks seven goblets of beer, and he starts to sing.” (Who wouldn’t?)
Sex! Bread! Beer! Enkidu’s transformation is complete.
Gilgamesh and Enkidu go on to team up for many adventures, including saving the world from the Bull of Heaven (an excellent example of why we shouldn’t give children everything they ask for … unless their tears of outrage raise a horde of flesh-hungry undead).
For Enkidu, who attempted to visit his gazelle friends after his human conversion but was turned away, the hero’s journey was likely a bittersweet one.
“Enkidu has become a man,” wrote Acocello, “and nothing will ever be the same for him.”