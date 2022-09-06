Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. named accounting head Laura Crossen as interim chief financial officer following the death of finance chief Gustavo Arnal, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Arnal fell from a New York skyscraper on Friday in what authorities later ruled a suicide.
Crossen, a two-decade company veteran, steps into the interim CFO role a few months after she was named chief accounting officer at the struggling home-goods retailer.
Last week a spokesperson said the retailer would close 150 stores, and cut jobs in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business.
The company, as well as Arnal, were also sued on Aug. 23 over accusations of artificially inflating the firm's stock price in a "pump and dump" scheme, with the lawsuit alleging Arnal sold off his shares at a higher price after the scheme.
Crossen, who will keep her a role as accounting chief, will get a $200,000 bump in her base salary, Bed Bath & Beyond said.