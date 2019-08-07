In addition to exciting hiking trails and fascinating exhibits, the BCNC offers numerous educational programs and fun-filled family-oriented events.
A year-round program, Discover Bear Creek offers pre-K and kindergarten students a puppet act that introduces the five senses and shows how animals use their specialized senses to interpret the world around them.
Designed for students in grades 1-2, Foothills Habitats is a program in which animal puppets shed light on habitat types, animal adaptations and the importance of respecting the natural world. Students then hike through the three habitat types at BCNC.
Incredible Insects offers first-third grade students an opportunity to familiarize themselves with insect adaptations and their life cycles. Students get to catch, identify and release live insects during a guided trails hike.
Youngsters thrill to playing Colorado Wildlife Detective. The program introduces wild animals, and demonstrates how clues and tracks can be used to confirm scientific hypotheses. The Kids Camp program enables children to explore nature and science through crafts, games, hiking, music and outdoor activities.
In The Foothills Field Experience, older children experience foothills habitats and learn about the importance of Colorado natural resources as they participate in four multi-disciplinary activities and record their observations.
Created for the adult community, the 1.5-mile Full Moon Hike provides participants with an opportunity to experience outdoor sounds during a wilderness walk beneath a full moon. “The hike provides an opportunity for folks to appreciate how our senses increase when another is taken away,” said BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
Events scheduled for the remainder of 2019 include:
- Honey Harvest Extraction Demonstration, 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7.
- Volunteer Field Trip Leader Training, noon - 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12 and 13.
- Active Adults: An Evening of Native American Flute Music, 7-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
- Webelos Scout Day, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
- Same Tree, Different Day, 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.
- Aiken Audobon Monthly Program, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18.
- Pikes Peak Mycological Society Program, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25.
- Becoming Bear Aware, 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Sept. 28.
- Creek World Cleanup, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5.
- Fall Harvest Festival at Gold Hills Mesa to benefit BCNC, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12.
- Aiken Audobon Monthly program, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Kids’ Morning at Bear Creek: Becoming Invisible, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.
- Nature’s Music Family Program, 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Bear Creek Fun Run/Walk Fundraiser, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.
- Aiken Audobon Monthly Program, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- Introduction to Navigation, 6-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14.
- First Aid, CPR and AED Class, Saturday, Nov. 16; 8 a.m. – noon for CP/AED, 1-5 p.m. for First Aid.
- Bear Creek by Candlelight, 5-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6.