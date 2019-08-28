estled within the foliage of the Pikes Peak foothills is a facility designed to help visitors develop an appreciation for nature without having to break the bank.
Bear Creek Nature Center exists to connect people to their natural and cultural resources, and inspires them to become stewards of the parks and environment. A branch of Bear Creek Regional Park and Nature Center, the BCNC houses interpretive exhibits, educational and family programs, outdoor recreation opportunities, special events and guided tours.
The El Paso County Parks facility is supported by Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a nonprofit entity that serves the nature center through volunteer community, fundraising and public programs. For more than four decades, the BCNC has strived to provide these services while remaining engaging for thousands of visitors.
Whether hiking, sun-bathing or participating in a yoga class, the BCNC is the perfect vehicle from which to bring out the adventurist in everyone.
Visitors can spend a day participating in hands-on exhibits, exploring beautiful trail loops, hiking the creek, foothills, forests and meadows, or searching for various plant life species. School field trips, nature camps and monthly pre-school programs also are offered, making BCNC an appealing hangout for family and friends.
According to Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis, the BCNC is a popular destination for El Paso County residents and, increasingly, for Pikes Peak Region visitors. “The trails are peaceful and accessible for different ages and abilities, and allow users to travel through diverse habitats within a manageable distance,” Lewis said.
***
History
The center boasts a triumphant history marred by tragedy and shrouded in success. Established in 1976, the Solar Trails Center became Colorado’s first nature center with a mission to connect people to nature and inspire them to become environmental stewards.
In 1980, the facility was renamed the Bear Creek Nature Center. The facility continued to renovate its spaces to accommodate the growing number of visitors who sought to learn about Bear Creek Park’s natural and cultural heritage. The summer of 1985 saw renovations of the facility, including wooden boardwalk placement and plaza construction.
The BCNC was enlarged in 1994, and new educational exhibits were installed, much to the delight of visitors. In preparation for the annual Spring Hike, staff hung banners above the facility entrance inviting and encouraging visitors to hike the foothills, search for mule deer and discover Bear Creek.
American author, conservationist and marine biologist Rachel Caron set the tone of the BCNC with her quote, “Those who dwell among the beauties and mysteries of the earth are never alone or weary of life.”
However, tragedy struck on May 20, 2000, when an arson fire engulfed the center. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the blaze, but not before the flames destroyed educational exhibits, a library, staff offices, and files and records.
Many believed the center would not recover. However, significant public support enabled the BCNC to rebuild and expand services.
On July 11, 2000, staff moved into a mobile building on the original nature center site, where they continued to provide interpretive services. The building served as the BCNC’s temporary home for almost two years while a new facility was constructed.
On June 1, 2001, construction began of a new, larger building. By September that year, the BCNC’s framework was nearly complete. January 2002 saw the new nature center begin to take shape. Cement tile, fire-resistant stucco and shake shingles gave the nature center an appealing, rustic lodge appearance.
The BCNC re-opened on May 14, 2002, followed by a grand-opening celebration and official dedication to El Paso County on June 8.
Today, the 8,900-square-foot facility offers numerous interpretive programs, special events and media presentations.
Visitors can take guided or self-guided tours of the trails that provide interpretive signs about the park’s animal and plant life. Two miles of self-guiding nature trails snake through the short grass prairie, scrub oak woodlands and cottonwood riparian communities.
Many visitors are inquisitive as to what they can expect to see while hiking the trails and others have many questions about what they saw during their travel, Lewis said.
***
Exhibits
The center’s exhibits “serve as a ‘bridge’ between the outdoor space and indoor education, providing a wealth of valuable information about the habitats and inhabitants of BCNC,” Lewis said.
One exhibit, the Greenback Cutthroat Trout, offers a rare opportunity to observe and learn about this threatened species. Believed to be extinct, the trout were found flourishing in waters upstream from the BCNC. A 2012 genetic testing of the recently discovered species proved these trout were the only remaining pure population of Colorado Greenback Cutthroat Trout worldwide.
A 300-gallon aquatic tank is Colorado’s only exhibit of the species. “Observing live creatures adds to the learning experience, because people interact with species they won’t see in the wild,” said BCNC Interpretive Program Coordinator Ellie Brown.
Although the trout commands much attention, the center’s live Queen Bee and her Court exhibit is also quite popular, particularly popular with youngsters, who marvel at the bees’ teamwork and ingenuity. During a recent visit, area resident Carmen Hutchinson informed her daughter Violet, 5, that bees create honey. “I thought honey came from the store,” Violet replied.
The BCNC also houses some of Colorado’s other wildlife inhabitants. Stuffed bear, coyote and mountain lion exhibits displayed inside the center’s lobby command attention from visitors who delight in meeting Colorado’s wildlife residents up close. Owl, rattlesnake and tarantula exhibits are favorites with younger visitors.
A recently installed “Cub’s Corner” encourages children to explore their imaginations inside a cozy, warm three-dimensional tree.
“The nature center recently updated its exhibits, so even for repeat visitors, the nature center remains contemporary and relevant,” Lewis said.
Support from the nonprofit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers enables the center to provide these activities and services. Fees collected from programs and events benefit the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers
The BCNC employs trained staff and volunteers to provide information or answer questions about area fauna or flora.
The center invites and encourages citizens to explore and experience all the facility has to offer. The facility is located at 245 Bear Creek Road, Colorado Springs. From Interstate 25 take Exit 141, go west on U.S. Highway 24 to 26th Street. Turn left (south) on 26th and proceed about 2 miles to Bear Creek Road. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
To learn more about these and other activities, call the BCNC at 520-6387 or the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at 85-5940 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Visit elpasoco.com/parks, elpasoco.com/naturecenters or elpasocountyfair.com.