It’s tough to tell which battle was more intense.
The one on the volleyball court, or the one between rival student sections as Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge took to the court in another Battle of Monument.
As the student sections exchanged chants about everything from their football teams to SAT scores, a dogfight raged on the court as Palmer Ridge was playing for a share of the 4A/5A PPAC Championship.
But Lewis-Palmer wasn’t going to let that trophy go, claiming a 3-0 win over the Bears, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19, respectively.
While the PPAC Championship is just one goal on a lengthy list of aspirations for the Rangers, it’s become almost an expectation. Second-year coach Wade Baxter said he wasn’t even sure how many league championships his team has won.
“How long has it been in existence?” Baxter joked. “Because there’s only one year we haven’t won it I think.”
Baxter said the atmosphere and the rivalry had the Rangers playing "up and down," but he saw his team begin to adjust and play smarter against Palmer Ridge’s strong blocking unit.
“Emotions always kind of get the best of us against PR,” Baxter said. “No matter where they are at, they give us their best effort. PR played well, but we played just well enough to pull it off in the first and third sets.”
It’s not easy for opposing teams to put up a fight at the net against Lewis-Palmer. Last year’s 4A state champions are known for their powerful hitting up and down their lineup. Baxter said he believes he has one of the most powerful hitting teams in the state.
“There are single more powerful hitters out there, but they don’t have the depth,” Baxter said. “What we have is the ability to go to any one of our hitters on any rotation, and that really keeps the other team guessing. McKenna (Sciacca) is a great setter and disguises things well, and we get a lot of single blocks because we can fool the middle and they don’t know where to go.”
“I have so many options and they’re all amazing hitters and I know I can rely on them in any instance,” Sciacca said. “I know they have a smart work ethic and can hit amazing shots.”
Taylor Buckley led the Rangers with 16 kills, followed by Addie Feek with 10. Sciacca had 38 assists and also led behind the service line with Riley Putnicky, both with three aces.
Despite the sweep, first-year coach Trevor Sullivan said he was proud of his team’s response to Lewis-Palmer in a high-intensity match.
“We went out and played fearless,” Sullivan said. “Too many times you see a team go out against a top team in the state and they fold, but I think we were tenacious tonight. We saw a giant opponent in front of us, a great, talented team and we just decided we weren’t going to back down."
Sullivan, who played men’s volleyball at Grand View University, said the atmosphere was the closest he’s been to reliving his college days.
“I love rivalries, and this is awesome. I was trying to stress to the girls, we don’t come out to play in front of two people, we live for this atmosphere,” Sullivan said. “This makes it more exciting and more fun and I think that was part of the reason we were jazzed up tonight.”