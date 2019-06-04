SPOTTED: The Batmobile in ... Kuwait. DC Comics recently brought Batman's tricked-out wheels, the "Tumbler" Batmobile, to the Middle East to celebrate the Dark Knight's 80th anniversary with the United Service Organizations (USO).
The Batmobile toured five military bases along with Nafessa Williams from "Black Lightning"; "The Flash" stars Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker; comic artist and DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee; and Batman writer Tom King.
The comic book publisher and the USO will also join forces later this year to create Batman-themed USO2GO kits featuring comics for service members around the world.
For more on this story visit thehill.com.