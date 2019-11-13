Astros’ Verlander, Mets’ deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards
Justin Verlander has a second AL Cy Young Award — and a clear path paved toward Cooperstown.
Verlander beat out teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Wednesday night. Verlander got 17 first-place votes compared to 13 for Cole, who became a free agent after the season.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes, becoming the 11th pitcher to win Cy Youngs in consecutive years. He and Verlander are the 20th and 21st players to win the award multiple times.
The previous repeat winner was Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2016 and ’17. Scherzer tied with the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu for second in NL voting.
Verlander continued a marvelous second act to his career since a 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. He led the majors with 21 victories and padded his Hall of Fame resume by getting his 3,000th strikeout in his final start of the regular season. He also reached 300 punchouts in a season for the first time.
Verlander no-hit Toronto on Sept. 1, becoming the sixth pitcher with three no-hitters in a career. He joined a group that includes Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Sandy Kofax, Bob Feller and Cy Young, along with 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran.
The 36-year-old Verlander won his first Cy Young in 2011, when he was named MVP, and is a three-time runner-up.
The case between Verlander and Cole was tight. Cole had more strikeouts (326) and a lower ERA (2.50), but Verlander threw 102/3 more innings and won more games. They are the first set of teammates to finish 1-2 in AL voting — it’s happened five times in the NL.
Tampa Bay Rays righty Charlie Morton finished third a year after leaving Houston in free agency.
DeGrom is in special company as a repeat NL winner, joining Sandy Koufax, Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson, Tim Lincecum, Clayton Kershaw and Scherzer.
The 31-year-old led the NL with 255 strikeouts and posted a 2.43 ERA. His resume was bolstered by his durability — deGrom totaled 204 innings, compared to 1721/3 for Scherzer and 182 2/3 for Ryu.
Boras says lack of competition caused attendance drop
Baseball’s most prominent agent criticized teams for a lack of competition, proclaiming “in many ways the industry is in a competitive hibernation” that has led to four years of attendance drops.
Scott Boras, who represents top free agents Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, said many teams entered last season with the goal of rebuilding through high drafts picks and an attitude of “I don’t want to win 82 games. I want to win 69 games. You know why? Because I get rewarded for it.”
Standing in a courtyard at the hotel where general managers are holding their annual meeting, Boras said the decision of some fans to stay away from ballparks was understandable. Major League Baseball’s average attendance has fallen from 30,169 in 2016 to 28,339 this year, its lowest since 2003.
Piazza says he will manage Italian national baseball team
Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza says he agreed to become manager of Italy’s national team. The 51-year-old Piazza, who was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is of Italian ancestry. He tweeted he will manage Italy at a European tournament in 2020 and at the 2021 World Baseball Classic.
Piazza was Italy’s hitting coach at the 2009 and 2013 WBC tournaments. In 2016, he bought control of the third-tier soccer club Reggiana, which dropped out of Serie C after the 2017-18 season.