WASHINGTON • Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee William Barr told senators he would resign if the president ordered him to fire special counsel Robert Mueller without good cause or claimed executive privilege to cover up a crime.
But Barr wouldn’t promise to answer a potential subpoena for Mueller’s report from the House Judiciary Committee.
Barr, who would oversee Mueller and his investigation if confirmed by the Senate, also told senators in written answers released Monday that he would refuse, and resign, rather than follow any Trump order to alter regulations governing the special counsel for the purpose of firing Mueller without cause.
“As I testified, I believe that Robert Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation. Any review of the existing regulations should occur following the conclusion of the special counsel’s work,” Barr said in a written response to Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.
The nominee was responding to follow-up questions from Judiciary Committee members after his Jan. 15 hearing before the panel.
“I would resign rather than follow an order to terminate the special counsel without good cause,” Barr wrote.
As for charging Trump, Barr pointed to an existing Justice Department legal opinion that prosecuting a sitting president “would unconstitutionally undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.”
He noted that it is department policy “not to criticize individuals for conduct that does not warrant prosecution.” But Barr insisted he wouldn’t be part of a cover-up of crimes. “I would resign,” he wrote.