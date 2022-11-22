VICTOR • City Council has appointed Barbara Manning to the role of mayor, filling a vacancy created with the resignation of former mayor Brandon Gray in August.
“Victor’s elections run in the odd years and there was no way to get it on a ballot,” Manning said. “Someone needed to step forward and I want to work to make Victor better.”
Manning has been a Victor resident for seven years after living two years in Cripple Creek. She was raised in Virginia and earned a degree from the University of North Carolina. Manning taught in Greeley, before taking a job teaching at an international school in the Caribbean for a couple of years. She returned to Greeley to be near family until she took on her current job teaching high school science in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District.
Manning and the council are developing a five-year plan to improve the business district, develop housing and find ways to comply with state mandates. For example, Victor just finished paying off the debt of their sewage plant, but now are mandated by the state to do it again. “This is a multimillion dollar project and we have to find the financing to comply,” she said.
The citizens of Victor don’t want to lose the small-town ambience, but want to improve housing and create business opportunities for retail and other businesses, Manning said. The city is looking for grants to not only comply with state mandates and help business owners improve and renovate current businesses.
“We want to develop more housing opportunities, while respecting the wishes of current residents to retain our historic look,” Manning said.
Victor took an economic hit from the pandemic and currently has a lack of workers, she said, which is making a comeback a slow process.
Councilmember and longtime resident Buck Hakes spoke of the challenges with regulating building permits. He said because the city doesn’t have its own code enforcement division, it relies consultants from Denver and Colorado Springs to do the work. The Public Works department has stepped up to maintain the infrastructure and maintenance of the streets and roads, he said.
Hakes said Victor is debt free and has reclaimed the gaming money that was lost during the pandemic, which has allowed the city to renew its contract with Teller County Sheriff’s Office. There will now be have three deputies available in Victor, he said
“I think we have a mayor with common sense and a good council with no special agenda, except to make Victor better,” Hakes said.