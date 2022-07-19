WASHINGTON • Steve Bannon “refused to follow the rules” in defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee and should be held accountable, a prosecutor said during opening arguments in his contempt of Congress trial.
“This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government,” Justice Department prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told a jury in a Washington courtroom Tuesday. “Ours is a nation of laws and our system doesn’t work when people think they are above them.”
Bannon, 68, the longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, is on trial for two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying requests to hand over documents and testify to the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. If convicted, the charges each carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of as much as $100,000.
Arguments began in the Washington courtroom Tuesday afternoon only after a morning spent wrangling between the defense attorneys and the judge about what evidence could be admitted. Bannon’s attorneys renewed efforts to delay the trial, only to have the judge once again deny that request.
The dispute came after US District Judge Carl J. Nichols initially said he would allow the government to introduce as evidence redacted letters from committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to Bannon’s former attorney, Robert Costello, regarding the subpoena.
The defense had originally moved to strike them unless Thompson testified.
The government pushed to include the letters to show that Bannon knew that the excuse he raised for rejecting the subpoena had been worked out.