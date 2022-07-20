Education enrichment programs around Colorado Springs take different approach toward fighting learning loss 3

Student mental health takes priority for upcoming school year as demand grows 8

Colorado Springs school districts offer school child care for K–5 students 12

Charter schools may offer a better option for some 14

Dates to remember: First & Last days Holidays & Breaks 15

Schools from primary to post secondary offer flexible education options after lessons learned from COVID-19 16

Geography no barrier as rural colleges in Colorado expand online offerings 18

Colorado report outlines pandemic impacts on students heading to college 20

some Schools build affordable housing to retain teachers 22

