DENVER — The Denver Zoo announced Tensing, a greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday morning, marking the first time that's happened at the zoo.
Tensing and her newborn calf are doing very well, and Tensing immediately started showing appropriate maternal behaviors, according to initial reports from the zoo's Animal Care Team.
Zoo officials said the calf, who has not yet been named, will make her public debut in six to eight weeks.
In the meantime, the calf will remain behind the scenes in the Toyota Elephant passage to give her ample bonding time with her mother.