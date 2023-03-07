The founder of Avelo Airlines is no stranger to Colorado Springs, so it’s no great surprise that the Houston-based low-fare carrier will add the city as one of its latest destinations.

Before Andrew Levy started Avelo, he spent more than 13 years as president of Allegiant Air, which selected Colorado Springs as one of its first destinations from Las Vegas and eventually expanded with flights to the Los Angeles and the Phoenix areas before halting service in 2019. He will bring Avelo to Colorado Springs in May with nonstop flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to Burbank, Calif., becoming the fifth airline serving the city. One-way fares are $49.

“Colorado Springs is a market I have familiarity with. Allegiant had a lot of success with flying there for many years,” Levy said. “The market continues to get larger because you have people moving to that part of world, both in population and with economic growth. A lot of young people are moving there, and there is a lot of positive news about Colorado Springs. I am optimistic this route will work well. I think it will resonate with travelers.”

Levy said the Burbank flight has generated “encouraging” bookings in its first week or so and is just the just the beginning of what Avelo wants to do in Colorado Springs. He said the carrier enters new markets with just a few flights a week to minimize risk but will add flights on additional days if the route becomes successful. Also there is potential to add Las Vegas and Palm Springs and Santa Rosa, Calif., and other western U.S. destinations if passenger numbers grow as expected.

“We prefer to fly to small communities and airports. We don’t see Colorado Springs as part of the Denver market. Some have done that, and it is a mistake,” Levy said. “We like the market size and demographics, and it fits our model: a low-cost, small airport.

"Large airports cost a lot of money, particularly the cost of facilities, but there is also an indirect cost of (traffic) congestion for the traveler that is not a pleasant experience.”

Colorado Springs Airport officials had been talking with Avelo for the past year at air-service development conferences, said Joe Nevill, the airport’s air service development manager. During those meetings, officials highlighted the 23 million visitors the Pikes Peak region attracts annually, booming hotel construction and how the airport is retaining more travelers from the Colorado Springs area that in the past have driven to Denver International Airport to catch flights.

The flight will add a second destination from Colorado Springs to the Los Angeles area, which is the top destination for local travelers with nearly 500 passengers a day flying between the two cities, Nevill said. Southwest Airlines, the airport’s largest carrier, will add a daily nonstop flight in July from Colorado Springs to Long Beach, Calif., the first new city added to its local schedule since the low-fare giant expanded to the local airport two years ago.

The local airport is on a hot streak in attracting new airlines and adding destinations. Low-fare carrier Sun Country Airlines announced in November it will offer nonstop seasonal flights on Thursdays and Sundays from June 8 to Aug. 31. Delta Air Lines responded by announcing plans a month later for a nonstop daily flight to Minneapolis between June 5 and Sept. 4. Delta also will resume a nonstop daily flight to Atlanta on June 5.

Avelo, which started flying in April 2021, isn’t the only startup airline the Colorado Springs Airport is trying to attract. Breeze Airways, another low-fare carrier that began flying a month after Avelo in 2021 and was started by JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, is also on the local airport’s radar along with Spirit Airlines, another low-fare carrier JetBlue is trying to acquire, and Alaska Airlines, which offered nonstop flights to Seattle for six years before leaving in 2019 due to a pilot shortage.

The departure of Frontier Airlines from Colorado Springs in November left an opening that other carriers are now filing, said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs aviation director. Airport officials are continually meeting with carriers that already serve the airport about adding more destinations from Colorado Springs as well as other airlines, both U.S. and Canadian, that might be interested in adding the city to their route maps.

The airport is preparing for more carriers, flights and passengers by launching a three-year, $33 million project in July to renovate the 29-year-old passenger terminal, funded with a $6 million federal grant and airport reserves. The project will include remodeling hold rooms (passenger areas near gates), restrooms, ceilings, windows, elevators, flooring, the PA system and more to increase terminal capacity, improve sustainability and enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Much like Allegiant, Frontier and Spirit, Avelo and Sun Country are both ultra-low-cost carriers that offer fares that just pay for an unassigned seat and the ability to bring along a personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or small backpack. Call it a-la-carte flying — passengers can pay an extra charge for baggage that is checked or carried on, an assigned or larger seat, boarding the aircraft early and on some ultra-low-fare carriers, drinks, food and inflight entertainment.

Levy, who left Allegiant in 2014 and spent two years as chief financial officer of United Airlines afterward, started what would become Avelo by acquiring charter carrier Xtra Airways, formerly called Casino Express, in 2018 with a plan to convert it into a scheduled airline. He raised $167 million from investors led by Morgan Stanley-managed fund in 2020 and 2021 and began leasing Boeing 737 aircraft as it prepared to launch in April 2022.

“I had an itch when I started in the airline industry. I had worked in two early-stage companies and I enjoyed being in small, fast-growth, entrepreneurial companies, so I wanted to take something from nothing to something special,” Levy said. “There is room for more low-cost, low-fare airlines because the industry has become more consolidated.

"There is a lot of opportunity to do something different. A lot of cities and routes are underserved.”

Avelo started by flying to 11 Western cities from Burbank that included Grand Junction; Bozeman, Mont.; Mesa, Ariz.; Ogden, Utah; Pasco, Wash.; three small Oregon cities and three small California cities. That is a model Avelo would continue as it added flight bases in New Haven, Conn.; Orlando, Fla.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Wilmington, Del., and cities like Loveland, Binghamton, N.Y.; Dubuque, Iowa; Newport News, Va., and Kalamazoo and Lansing, Mich.

That business model is similar to Allegiant’s: focusing on flying from small airports where costs are low (that includes Colorado Springs, where airport fees are 60% lower than Denver International). All flights are nonstop — the route network is not designed for connections or hubs.

The upstart carrier served 18 cities by the end of 2021, which nearly doubled to 34 by the end of last year. The airline, which will expand to Brownsville, Texas, and Charlottesville, Va., in the same month it adds Colorado Springs, has grown from a fleet of three 737s to 14 aircraft with plans to add two more by early May and six others by early next year. Levy predicts Avelo will expand its fleet to between 28 and 32 737s by the end of next year.

As quick as Avelo has been to add destinations, it has been equally fast to pull out of cities. The carrier left Bozeman and Grand Junction in 2021 because travel to the Los Angeles area was slow to recover from the pandemic, and it jettisoned Loveland last year as a result of surging fuel prices.

Levy wouldn’t rule out returning to either city if conditions changed. Avelo also pulled out of Arizona after American Airlines launched flights between Phoenix and Burbank.

Avelo could sell stock to the public as soon as next year to let its initial investors cash out, and the carrier is studying some “near-international” destinations but has no plans to start service to the Caribbean or other popular vacation spots in the immediate future. Levy said the airline “likes the Colorado market, though Denver International is not our kind of airport, but we like both markets (Grand Junction and Loveland) a lot.”

“At two years, I believe we run a good, reliable airline with extremely satisfied customers. We offer them a great deal and a better, more pleasant experience at our kind of airport — a nice, easy-to-navigate, convenient airport that is easy to get in and out of. We save people time and money,” Levy said. “The financials are trending extremely well, and we see enormous opportunity and a bright future.”