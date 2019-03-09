Avalanche mitigation operations will close several stretches of Interstate 70 throughout the day Sunday, according to The Colorado Department of Transportation.
The mitigation will impact the following areas at these times:
- 8:30 a.m.—Big Marvin slide path on Vail Pass (mile marker 186)
- 11 a.m. —10 Mile Canyon (mile marker 196 east of Copper Mountain)
- 1:30 p.m.— Silver Cloud and Bard Shoulder slide path in Silver Plume
CDOT says it's impossible to estimate how the long the closures will last, and has asked that drivers also plan for additional, unexpected closures, since the possibility of a natural slide occurring is "very likely."
Get the latest travel updates from Cotrip.org.
