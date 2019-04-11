The Colorado Avalanche couldn’t find the back of the net in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Flames, absorbing a 4-0 loss in Calgary.
A late power-play goal and an empty-netter turned the game into a rout.
Andrew Mangiapane connected 3:35 into the second period for a goal in his first career playoff game. The Flames stripped the Avalanche of the puck along the boards and got a pass to Mangiapane, who shoveled it under Philipp Grubauer’s glove arm.
With 1:02 remaining in the period, the Flames added an insurance tally on the power play. Matthew Tkachuk tipped in a Mark Giordano point shot, and waited while the Avs challenged it for goaltender interference. The goal stood.
With 3:24 left in regulation and their situation becoming desperate, the Avalanche took an ill-advised penalty. Mikael Backlund sent a shot in off Grubauer’s leg.
Seconds after the Avalanche pulled Grubauer for the extra attacker, Tkachuk added his second of the night.
Mike Smith was often outstanding while making 26 saves. Grubauer had 28.
The Avalanche struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 35 percent.