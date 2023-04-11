There’s no place like home.

Just ask the Colorado Avalanche.

On Tuesday night, in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Avs clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Their opponent and seeding are still unknown with two games left in the regular season. But the playoff field is now set in the Western Conference with the Avalanche expected to face either Dallas, Los Angles, Minnesota, Seattle or Winnipeg in the opening round.

The Avalanche were unable to claim two points with an OT victory when Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard scored the game winner less than two minutes into the extra period. But coach Jared Bednar still left with a positive impression of his team with several key players still missing due to injury.

It was a night of star power at Ball Arena with five different 100-point scorers on the season. For Edmonton; Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. For Colorado; Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. It marked the first time that’s happened since 1986.

They entered as two of the NHL’s hottest teams over the past month — Oilers (12-1-1) and Avalanche (14-2-0) — with shared dreams of clinching home-ice advantage during the playoffs.

The Avs, to start, got a little lucky.

They led to open the game with Ben Meyers credited on the goal. He never actually scored. Meyers chased a loose puck toward the crease when Edmonton’s Nick Bjugstad tried to clear it. Instead, he knocked the puck into his own net.

But Colorado’s early advantage lasted all of 36 seconds. Edmonton tied the game on a wicked Mathias Ekholm one-timer from the slot. A 1-1 defensive stalemate ensued. Alexandar Georgiev stoned Connor McDavid on a breakaway chance and the Ball Arena crowd began chanting the goalie’s name.

“Georgie! Georgie! Georgie!”

Edmonton’s top-ranked power play had a chance to seize momentum late in the second period after a double-minor for high sticking called on defenseman Devon Toews. But the Avalanche held strong over four minutes — with Logan O’Connor in visible pain blocking a shot — to keep the game tied entering the final frame. Neither team scored in the third period.