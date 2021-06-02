DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Game 2 of their NHL second-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored the winner on a power-play goal 2 minutes, 7 seconds into OT.
In regulation, Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost scored first-period goals for the Avalanche while Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith had goals for Vegas in the first and second periods, respectively.
Gratitude for the guy who kept OT short and sweet (2:07) pic.twitter.com/J14gUFPZK0— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) June 3, 2021
Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves through regulation and helped the Colorado Avalanche toil their way to overtime. Colorado’s sluggish second period gave way to a slow-starting third, but still the game was tied at 2 after 60 minutes Wednesday.
Right over the shoulder and Mikko Rantanen called game!That's your Shot of the Night. NHL x @JagermeisterUSA pic.twitter.com/Jpj9923Rws— NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2021
Colorado won Game 1 on Sunday night, 7-1. Game 3 of the series is scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.
