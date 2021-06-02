DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Game 2 of their NHL second-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored the winner on a power-play goal 2 minutes, 7 seconds into OT.

In regulation, Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost scored first-period goals for the Avalanche while Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith had goals for Vegas in the first and second periods, respectively.

06_02_21 avs knights02678.jpg

Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrate as right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) scores the winning goal in overtime of game two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avs won 3-2. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves through regulation and helped the Colorado Avalanche toil their way to overtime. Colorado’s sluggish second period gave way to a slow-starting third, but still the game was tied at 2 after 60 minutes Wednesday.

Colorado won Game 1 on Sunday night, 7-1. Game 3 of the series is scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.

