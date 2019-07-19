NASCAR Cup
Loudon, N.H.: Brad Keselowski topped qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for his first NASCAR Cup pole since 2017. Keselowski turned a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch, who briefly held the top speed Friday before Keselowski bumped him from the top.
“We’re happy with that effort. It certainly bodes well for our shot to get those stage wins and of course the overall race win come Sunday. But we still have to go earn it,” Keselowski said.
Busch was second at 136.311 mph, just ahead of older brother, Kurt. Kurt Busch is coming off his first victory of the season after edging Kyle last weekend at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
Keselowski, who has won three races this season, won at New Hampshire in 2014.
NHRA drag racing
Morrison: Looking for his first No. 1 qualifier since 2015, Cruz Pedregon raced to the provisional top spot in Funny Car during the 40th annual Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories . Qualifying continues Saturday.
IndyCar
Newton, Iowa: Simon Pagenaud will start first in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway after winning the pole two weeks in a row. Pagenaud, who won in Toronto last week from the front row, posted an average speed of 180.073 mph to capture his third pole of 2019 and his 13th overall.
Will Power qualified second, followed by series leader Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato. Defending Iowa champion James Hinchcliffe was fifth and Alexander Rossi, just four points behind Newgarden, will round out the third row.