Omaha, Neb.-based Baxter Auto Group has acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota of Colorado Springs in the Motor City area, its second local dealership after buying Lexus of Colorado Springs in 2016.
Baxter Auto retained all 70 employees of the dealership, but named longtime company executive Dylan Page, who had operated Baxter's Subaru dealership in Omaha, as general manager. The company has changed the name of the Motor City dealership to Toyota of Colorado Springs, but few other changes are planned, Baxter Auto CEO Mickey Anderson said.
"Colorado Springs is a wonderful and welcoming community and this store was very well run — it represents the Toyota brand exceptionally well," Anderson said. "We intend to continue the same commitment to the customer and the Toyota brand. We have admired the Front Range and Colorado Springs for a long time as great communities in which to do business and in which to live."
Anderson said the family-owned company, which operates 23 dealerships in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, takes a thoughtful approach to growth, but continues to look for opportunities to grow in the Colorado market with a particular focus on Colorado Springs. "We are bullish on Colorado — all of the demographic data shows that Colorado will continue to see population growth and along with that comes business expansion."
Baxter Auto bought the dealership at 15 Motor Way from Duluth, Ga.-based Asbury Automotive Group, which acquired 54 new cars dealerships, seven used car dealerships, 11 collision centers and other businesses from the Larry H. Miller Group for $3.49 billion in December. Asbury still owns Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota at 5115 New Car Drive in northeast Colorado Springs.
The sale of Larry H. Miller Toyota of Colorado Springs is just the latest in a series of wheeling and dealing in the local market. It comes less than six months after Centennial-based Summit Automotive Partners acquired Freedom Honda in Colorado Springs from California-based Piercey Automotive Group. Summit, owned by former Vail ski area owner George Gillett, completed the purchase of the dealership at 4955 New Car Drive in September and changed the dealership's name to Groove Honda, the name Summit uses for all its operations in Colorado.
"We were looking for a Honda dealership since we already have Ford, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota in Denver and also wanted to spread our footprint to Colorado Springs, said Michele Mitchler, Summit's marketing director. The company retained all 65 employees, including General Manager Bret Peterson, she said. Summit owns 13 other dealerships in the Denver area, Silverthorne, Nashville, Tenn.; Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.