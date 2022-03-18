North Dakota-based Corwin Automotive Group has acquired Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota in northeast Colorado Springs, becoming the second local Miller location sold this month.
The dealership at 5115 New Car Drive has been renamed Corwin Toyota of Colorado Springs. Corwin also acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota of Boulder and changed the name of the dealership to Corwin Toyota Boulder. Both dealerships were acquired from Georgia-based megadealer Asbury Automotive Group, which owns more than 160 dealerships nationwide; terms were not disclosed.
The company retained all employees of both Colorado dealerships, except for the general managers, including a staff of 135 people in Colorado Springs and 115 in Boulder. The Colorado Springs dealership is headed by longtime Corwin executive Curtis Hensley, who was general manager of the company's Fargo, N.D., Ford dealership.
"I've long been impressed with the Colorado Springs and Boulder areas and I'm looking forward to bringing our customer-focused sales and services philosophy to the community," Drew Corwin, operations manager for Corwin Automotive, said in a news release. "I feel like there's a great deal of opportunity to grow, add to a top-notch work environment, serve a fantastic customer base and give back to the broader community."
Both dealerships sold to Corwin and another Toyota dealership in the Motor City area of Colorado Springs all were acquired by Asbury in October for $3.2 billion from Larry H. Miller Group of Cos. Omaha, Neb.-based Baxter Auto Group bought Larry H. Miller Toyota of Colorado Springs, 15 Motor Way, on March 1 and renamed it Toyota of Colorado Springs.
Fargo-based Corwin Automotive Group was started by Samuel Corwin in 1914 as a bicycle shop that sold cars on the side. The company has grown by acquisition in recent years, buying Ford dealerships in Reno, Nev., in 2020; in Spokane, Wash., in October; and Republic, Mo., in December. Corwin Automotive owns 16 dealerships in Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota and Washington.