If you want to get a glimpse of a car that costs more than the average home in Colorado Springs, you'll have the chance during the next two months at Phil Long Ford of Motor City.
Ford recently delivered its GT concept car to Phil Long Dealerships CEO Jay Cimino and the company will display it for a couple of months at each of its Ford dealerships in Colorado Springs, Denver and Raton, N.M. The vehicle has never been driven and Cimino says he doesn't plan to sell it — he had to agree to keep it for at least two years to even get the chance to buy the high-performance car. Instead, he will use it to promote the company's Ford dealerships. Just two other GTs have been sold to Colorado buyers — both from Denver.
Ford started producing the GT in limited quantities in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company's historic 1-2-3 finish in the 24 hours of Le Mans road race in 1966 made popular in the film "Ford v. Ferrari." The GT's sales price starts at $500,000 and can exceed $650,000 with options to add carbon-fiber wheels, mirror housing and other parts. The car features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter engine that produces 660 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 216 mph.
"We plan to display it as a museum showpiece in our Ford stores. These cars are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art," said Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of dealer operations and a partner in Phil Long Dealerships. "Ford only produces 250 of these a year and is expected to produce 1,350 of them during the entire production run that ends next year. Just to buy one, you have to agree not to sell it for at least two years. That makes them appreciate in value and the ones that can be sold have gone for more than $1 million."
The car is built for racing, weighing just above 3,000 pounds with a carbon-fiber chassis, aluminum subframe, titanium roll bar, dual titanium exhausts, a rear wing for handling and air dams designed to channel air through the vehicle, including taillights. The car seats two people with the engine behind the seats. Those seats don't move — the steering wheel and pedals adjust to the driver's position. The car gets 19.8 mpg in city driving and just 12.8 mpg on the highway, since it is designed to be used on a racetrack at much higher speeds.
The car is so valuable that Cimino bought a special trailer to carry it between dealerships and Phil Long Dealerships installed special security measures at the Motor City location, 1212 Motor City Drive, to protect it. The next stop for Cimino's GT likely will be Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, 1565 Auto Mall Loop. Cimino said the company plans to offer demonstrations of the vehicle on weekends when Ernie Lanning, service director for Phil Long Dealerships, will start the car and explain its specifications and special features.
"It is a rare car that will be in our showrooms, not on the road. Basically, this (the Ford GT) will be a marketing tool — it shows the power of Ford," Cimino said. "I have a collection of old cars, but this is the first new collector car I have bought and it the furthest thing from the others; the only thing this car has in common with the others is that all of them have four wheels."
Phil Long Dealerships also owned an earlier edition of the GT, produced in 2005, that was sold to another car dealer. Lanning said he got to drive that car around the Motor City dealership's lot. The earlier edition, developed in part by legendary car designer Carroll Shelby, debuted in 2002 in anticipation of the automaker's 100th anniversary and was named GT in honor of the Le Mans-wining racing cars of the mid-1960s.
"It was an honor. Jay allows me to play with his toys, but driving a car like that made me apprehensive. I am very tall (6 feet, 6 inches) and I was driving a very pricey car. I was afraid I would damage it," Lanning said.
On Tuesday, disabled veteran Justin Ward wandered into the part of the dealership's showroom where the GT is displayed while he was shopping for a new vehicle.
"This is my dream car," he said. "When I become rich, I will own one."