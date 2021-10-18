The Faricy Boys, a Colorado Springs dealership group, has acquired Town & Country Salida, a dealership that sells Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, GMC and Ram vehicles.
The group was started in 1942 and is owned by Ben and Paul Faricy, grandsons of founder Owen Faricy. Faricy Boys owns a Chrysler-Jeep dealership at 4950 New Car Drive that employs 80 people and a Cañon City Ford dealership it acquired in 2017 that employs 35 people.
Matt Brown will remain as general manager of the Salida location, which employs 40 people.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette