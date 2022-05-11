Phil Winslow, co-owner of Winslow BMW, and six other Colorado new vehicle dealers will be inducted into the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame during a ceremony May 26 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Winslow has owned the dealership that bears his name for more than 60 years through three locations and last year won the Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award with his wife, Ann Winslow, from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs College of Business. He took over the dealership in 1964 after the sudden death of his father from pneumonia, first as a partner with his mother and later as a partner with his wife.
Winslow Motors started in 1961 as a Volkswagen dealership; it added a BMW franchise in 1983 before selling the Volkswagen franchise in 2003. The dealership had just opened a new showroom and service complex at 730 N. Circle Drive when Winslow took over and stayed there for five decades before moving in 2014 to its current location on North Nevada Avenue adjacent to the west end of the UCCS campus.
Winslow BMW has always focused on its service department as the key to retaining customers, Phil Winslow said in a Gazette story last year.
"You have to treat customers well or they will leave, so I have always based the business on the service department," he said then. "This is a people business, both from the customer standpoint and the people you work with. Our employees are the most important thing about the business."
Other dealers and auto industry officials named to the Hall of Fame include Denver area dealer J. William Crouch, who started Pikes Peak Acura; A.J. Guanella, who has more than 70 years of auto sales experience; Larry and Gail Miller, who owned a dealership network spread across seven states that included two Colorado Springs Toyota locations; Alfred O'Meara Sr., founder of a major Ford dealership in Denver; Leo Payne, who owned 17 Denver area dealerships; and William Barrow, former president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.