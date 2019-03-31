A serious injury crash involving a pedestrian has shut down both directions of traffic on South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Drive.
A woman was crossing South Academy Boulevard at the intersection of Pace Drive, in front of a Neighborhood Wal-Mart, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
That vehicle swerved into northbound traffic and hit several vehicles.
The woman was transported to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.
Northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard are closed at Chelton Road and Southbound lanes are closed at Verde Drive while police investigate.
