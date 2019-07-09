stabbing.jpg
A man killed last week in a stabbing on Colorado Springs' east side has been identified as David Hagen, 31, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 5:30 p.m. July 3 in the 200 block of University Drive, northwest of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, police said.

Officers found Hagen with an upper body wound they believed had been caused by an "edged weapon," although police didn't specify whether a knife had been used.

Hagen, a Colorado Springs resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died. No arrests have been announced.

His death was the city's 11th homicide this, compared with 15 at the same time last year.

