ATLANTA • Authorities detained a man they said was carrying a rifle and several other weapons, including body armor, into a Publix grocery store in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Police Department told the Washington Examiner the suspect is 22-year-old Rico Marley. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct.
His firearms and armor were confiscated as evidence.
Police responded to emergency calls from the store at Atlantic Station at around 1:35 p.m. local time and convened with management, which said the armed man entered the store’s restroom.
“A witness observed the male and alerted store management, who then notified police,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a “preliminary information” statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Grant said Marley had five firearms and body army in his possession: two long guns and three pistols.
Emergency medical services were at the scene conducting a mental health evaluation, Grant added.
It was not immediately clear why the man entered the store with firearms and armor, nor was it clear whether he had a license for the guns, police said, adding the case is still under investigation.
Georgia is an open-carry state.
Authorities said at 5:30 p.m. local time, a suspicious package was under investigation at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the package is related to Marley’s arrest.