Authorities catch wanted man after he passes gas 'so loud' it gave up his hiding spot

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KKTV) - Apparently a wanted man passed gas "so loud" it led authorities to his location over the weekend.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Missouri posted the details on the arrest to Facebook on Tuesday. The sheriff's office stated the man was wanted on possession of a controlled substance. They also credited the Liberty Police Department for "using their senses" to sniff him out.
The Facebook post read, "If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. ?? #ItHappened"