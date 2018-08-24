CANBERRA, Australia • Australia’s new prime minister, Scott Morrison, Friday promised a stable government at the end of a tumultuous week in which his predecessor was forced out of office, 13 ministers resigned, and Parliament closed for an afternoon.
Disgruntled government lawmakers forced former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from office, arguing that most had lost faith in his leadership. Turnbull became the fourth prime minister dumped by his or her own party since 2010 in an extraordinary period of political instability.
Morrison distanced himself from the turmoil, saying he had not been part of the push to oust Turnbull over four chaotic days that was inspired by a feud between hard-right conservatives and moderates.
The political civil war shocked business and industry that want crucial energy and tax policy reforms finalized. It’s also an international embarrassment for a nation that prides itself on being a stable democracy.