CENTENNIAL—An Aurora man who stabbed his girlfriend to death and lived with her dead body for several days in 2016 was sentenced to 25 years in prison by an Arapahoe County District Court Friday afternoon.

Charles Bowman Anthony III, 38, was charged earlier this summer with second-degree murder for the February 2016 killing of his girlfriend Jessica Reese, 29, at the couple’s apartment near East First Drive and Sable Boulevard. Anthony was originally charged with first-degree murder with sentence enhancers, but had his charge reduced as part of a plea agreement, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

It was the minimum sentence, and the judge in the case noted circumstances of mental illness and inability for Anthony to get treatment.

