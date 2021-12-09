The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment may have paid out $73.1 million in potentially fraudulent claims during the first 14 months of the pandemic and has done little to resolve those fraudulent claims, including recovering the money, an audit released Dec. 6 said.
But the department’s lack of effective processes also meant that the majority of those who sought assistance with holds placed on their unemployment benefits got little or no help from the department in resolving those claims, the audit added.
The department is responsible for preventing fraud, and failure to do so means it may have to pay back some of those funds to the federal government, the audit said.
In a statement, the department said it has worked “tirelessly” to safeguard the state’s unemployment system against fraud and that it has prevented hundreds of millions of dollars from being paid to fraudulent claims.
The audit put some of the blame on an executive order issued in March 2020 by Gov. Jared Polis, as well as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, for circumventing processes that would have allowed CDLE to vet certain claims before issuing payments.
However, most of the recommendations for improving the fraud detection system were not disclosed in the audit. The Office of the State Auditor put those recommendations into a confidential report not released by the Legislative Audit Committee when it reviewed the audit Monday.
Out of that $73.1 million, which was paid between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 for 8,200 claims:
• $3.87 million was paid on behalf of 1,065 individuals who were deceased, and some who had been dead for years. Others died while receiving benefit payments but continued to receive them. Most were for claims filed under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which the audit identified as a primary target for fraud.
• $5.04 million was paid on behalf of 696 individuals who were incarcerated in the Colorado Department of Corrections, again mostly PUA claims.
• $101,630 was paid to 18 claimants who did not appear eligible because they were not of working age.
• $18.5 million was paid to 2,919 claimants who had suspicious bank account information associated with their claims.
• $45.78 million was paid to 3,308 claimants whose claims had multiple indicators of fraud, such as suspicious email, foreign internet protocol or mailing addresses.
None of those claims was flagged as potentially fraudulent, the audit said.
The audit report also said the department lacked an “effective complaint management processes to track and resolve problems that claimants reported, resulting in complaints not being resolved in a timely manner or at all.”
The department also did not track most complaints related to unemployment benefits, the audit said, adding it also did not track complaints about call center staff until last February.
The audit found that CDLE experienced a 1,100% increase in benefits claims in 2020 compared to the previous year.
In calendar year 2020, the audit said about 852,000 Coloradans received unemployment benefits payments totaling $6.9 billion, the highest amount since 2008. Through October 2021, about 577,000 Coloradans received payments totaling $4.6 billion.
Eligibility for unemployment benefits includes recent earned wages of at least $2,500 during four consecutive calendar quarters within the last five quarters. Additional restrictions apply for those who receive severance, pension payouts or workers’ compensation during that same period. Claimants must be unemployed through no fault of their own, and must be able, available, willing to work and actively seek employment.
However, the work provision was suspended between March 20 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 through an through an executive order Polis issued. The one-week waiting period for benefits was waived by executive order between March 20, 2020, and Sept. 4, 2021.
Polis’ executive order also mandated payments within 10 days of receiving claims. Before then, the audit said, it took four to six weeks to process claims before paying benefits, which allowed CDLE to contact employers and verify claimant employment and wages. That vetting process ended with the governor’s executive order.
In just one week alone in April 2020, the department received 104,220 new claims, more than it had for all of calendar year 2019.
The maximum payout per week ranged from $618 to $649 July 2019-June 2021, and $700 per week thereafter.
The audit blamed part of the fraud on pandemic policies, such as expedited payments mandated by the governor’s executive order and guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. The audit said “it took up to several months after payment for the Department to conduct employment and wage verification on regular state unemployment claims, but it screened these claims for potential fraud and certain issues, such as duplicate claims, before paying them.”
Another policy that increased the potential for fraud: self-certification that a claimant was eligible, which was allowed under the CARES Act.
“States could not require PUA claimants to provide employment documentation,” making those federal benefits a fraud target, the audit said. The CARES Act also allowed claimants to backdate their PUA claims as far back as Jan. 27, 2020. Those claims also raised concerns around fraud, the audit said.
CDLE has been implementing fraud detection processes, going back to 2015, including fraud analytics. There are 10 indicators of fraud, the audit said, such as a fake Social Security number, and CDLE began working with its contractor to analyze federal/PUA claims based on those 10 indicators.
If a claim had at least one indicator, the claim was put on hold while the department investigated.