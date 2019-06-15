DENVER — The attorney representing a man accused of causing the fiery crash on I-70 in April that killed four people was facing several charges himself after an incident June 10 at Denver International Airport.
Robert Corry was arrested Friday, according to booking documents from the Denver jail. He had his first court appearance Saturday morning.
The Denver Police Department responded June 10 to a report of a kidnapping at DIA. The victim was Corry's ex-fiance, who was to pick up Corry after his flight arrived the airport, according to an arrest affidavit.
At DIA, Corry said he was being chased by "Arabs" and that they had a helicopter, according to the affidavit. He grabbed his ex-fiance's hand and said they needed to run to her car. After saying she couldn't drive, Corry drove her vehicle aggressively with the victim in the vehicle. He honked the horn, hit vehicles and yelled at people while exiting the short-term parking garage, documents show.