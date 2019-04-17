George Kennison Williams was born on March 8, 1932. He enlisted in the army at the Mode O’Day Building in Los Angeles in 1952 and trained at Fort Ord in Monterey, Calif. He was in active service until June 4, 1954.
In 1953, George arrived in Korea and was assigned to the 461st Infantry Battalion (heavy mortars). The battalion participated in the winter and spring offensives in which the U.S. Marines and Army supported the British, Turks, Belgians and the Republic of Korea (ROK). On July 27, 1953, a cease-fire agreement was signed by the United Nations Command, the North Korean People’s Army, and the Chinese People’s Volunteers. The weeks prior to the armistice were a period of strenuous combat activity for the 461st. During the 27 days preceding the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, the battalion was committed successively in support of the 8th, 3rd, 6th, 11th, and 7th ROK Divisions in the II ROK sector. On only one of the 27 days did the battalion operate without the hazard of incoming artillery fire.
By mid-December George was shipped back home to California. He recalls sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge on Jan. 2, 1954. After a 30-day leave, he was assigned to Fort Bliss (El Paso), Texas, where he separated from the Armydue to his enrollment in college.
In 2017, George’s granddaughter, Beth Westfall, asked him to locate some of his war letters for the Letters Home Project, but he was unable to find them. In this case, a treasure was created as a result of the misplaced letters, as George’s email to Beth, sent on Nov. 8, 2017, is a precious gift from grandfather to granddaughter. His email is a lesson in how mail was delivered during wartime through the decades, and an excellent example of a multigenerational connection centering around written correspondence.
George mentions in his email that during the Korean War he did not have a girlfriend, so he wrote to his mother, a common theme for soldiers who are single during war. He wrote to his mother four or five times a week. He tells Beth about franking privileges, the privilege of sending mail without payment or postage that was awarded to soldiers during wartime. He tells Beth of the packages his mother would send him:
“In Korea, I missed fresh milk more than anything else. The closest thing to fresh milk that I could get was hot chocolate. My mother would get a box of Nestle powdered hot chocolate, it came in a two-pound red cardboard box with a metal lid and (she would) send one to me whenever I asked. Regular Parcel Post took weeks to get to Korea, it came by ship, but a package that weighed two pounds or less could be sent Air Mail so she would take a little powder out, so it was just two pounds. It cost 80 cents to send. And during the cold Korean weather I would enjoy a little taste of home. As they used to say in Texas, I was in hog heaven.”
After Korea, George acted onstage and became a drama school teacher in California. He and his late wife, Sue, have four daughters and 11 grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys restoring classic cars. George lives in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. His granddaughter, Beth, is a Youth Services Assistant at the Woodland Park Public Library.
This story is the last in a series related to the "Letters Home: A History of War Through Letters Exhibit." The exhibit, which started last November, at the Woodland Park Public Library is on display at the Florissant Public Library through the end of May.
