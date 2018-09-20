WASHINGTON • Fighting to defend its $81 billion takeover of Time Warner from a government challenge, AT&T is arguing the Justice Department has failed to show the merger will raise prices for pay-TV programming and for the consumers who watch it.
The AT&T-Time Warner marriage was completed this spring soon after a federal judge approved it. But government antitrust regulators filed to have the judge’s ruling overturned, setting the stage for a landmark competition case in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington.
In a filing Thursday, the phone and pay-TV giant asserted the merger will save it money on content from Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting, enabling it to cut charges to its DirecTV customers by at least $78 million a year.