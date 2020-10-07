FILE — In this Friday, July 22, 2011 file photo, space shuttle commander Chris Ferguson waves to the crowd at the welcome home ceremony for the astronauts of the final shuttle mission in Houston. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Ferguson removed himself from the first Boeing crew, citing his daughter’s wedding in 2021. He has been replaced on the Starliner crew by Butch Wilmore. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)