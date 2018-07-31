KABUL, Afghanistan • A coordinated assault on a government compound in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 15 people and a roadside bomb in the western part of the country killed 11 on Tuesday, Afghan officials said.
A suicide car bomb went off outside a repatriation center in the eastern city of Jalalabad, allowing two gunmen to storm the compound and setting off a six-hour battle. Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the militants killed at least 15 people, including a woman and a policeman.
He said another 15 people were wounded before the two gunmen were killed by security forces.
Another 31 civilians were wounded in the bus bombing, which took place in the western Farah province, according to Abdul Jabar Shahiq, the provincial health department chief.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Taliban and the Islamic State group carry out near-daily attacks in the region.
The U.N. mission to Afghanistan said 1,692 civilians have been killed in the first six months of this year, the highest six-month casualty rate since the systematic documentation of such casualties began in 2009.
Since the U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014, Taliban and IS have stepped up attacks across the country.