Dear Amy: I was drugged and raped in college by a fellow student who then convinced me, and others, that we were in a relationship.
I was in hell for six months before a miracle happened and I was able to leave him. To this day it’s something I never talk about. After five years of marriage I have only just mentioned it to my husband. No one else knows.
Two weeks ago, I got an invitation to an old friend’s engagement party. I called her up immediately to gush about her news. Well, in the middle of the call she mentioned her fiance’s name.
I panicked and quickly hung up. Amy, she’s engaged to my rapist.
Since that call, it has all come back. I realized I never dealt with my trauma and now it’s back tenfold. But I’m dealing with that. I don’t know how to deal with my friend.
Obviously, I won’t be attending any parties, or the wedding. I don’t want to cause drama, but I’m also worried that he has her trapped the same way I was. What if she needs help and I’m too paralyzed by the past to do anything? — Paralyzed by the Past
Dear Paralyzed: I urge you to pursue counseling with an experienced trauma specialist as soon as possible. You need to find ways to cope with this unexpected fallout, so that it doesn’t continue to impair you.
You are responsible for your own health and healing; you are not responsible for your friend. Your feelings of guilt will only complicate your own recovery, but this is something to discuss with a counselor.
You will tell your friend you can’t come to her wedding. If you choose not to disclose this rape, you should convey, frankly, “I was in a relationship with your fiancé while in college that was extremely abusive. I cannot be in his presence. I am here to talk if you ever feel the need. When I was going through this, I was alone, and I don’t want you to feel alone.”
Given everything, I think it’s guaranteed that your friendship will be severed, and this is yet another very unfortunate consequence of your sexual assault.
