Dear Amy: All my life, I have wanted to be a mother — more than anything else. Two years ago, I learned that the only way would be through IVF. My sister-in-law confided in me that she and her husband were struggling to become pregnant. I, in turn, opened up to her about my own infertility. Last year on Father’s Day, I was invited to a gathering at their home.
They surprised everyone with the news that they were expecting. I felt like I had been gut-punched, but managed a smile and congratulations, and left very quickly afterward.
I was inconsolable at home. I felt completely shattered. I didn’t understand my feelings. Why was I so tormented by someone’s good news? I felt angry at them for not allowing me to deal with it in private.
Fast-forward to today. It has been a year. Their child was born, and I have had two failed embryo transfers through IVF. I have not seen or spoken to them. I am still hurting and angry. I don’t know what to do to make the pain and animosity stop. Help. — Bitter
Dear Bitter: I agree that it was extremely insensitive of your sister-in-law not to recognize your situation and at least give you a heads-up about their announcement. She doesn’t seem supportive, now. Your reaction is visceral and understandable.
However, one unfortunate consequence is that you, who want a baby so badly, are not able to enjoy contact with ... a baby.
You should be brave and explain yourself. Tell (or email) your sister-in-law — “I’m sorry I’ve stayed away, but your pregnancy and birth have reminded me of my own struggle. It’s been very hard for me, and I’m sorry, but this is the best I seem to be able to do.”
Your IVF clinic will have information about support groups. This roller-coaster ride will be easier for you if you are able to share your story with other parents who are also going through it. I must also point out giving birth is NOT the only way. I urge you to consider adoption.
