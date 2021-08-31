SACRAMENTO, Calif. • California Governor Gavin Newsom and his supporters are stepping up their fight against a Republican-backed recall with a barrage of door knocks, text messages and outreach to communities of color as opinion polls show the Democrat in danger of losing.
The group Voto Latino exclusively told Reuters it plans to spend about $1 million ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote to try to persuade 600,000 young Latinos to cast ballots for Newsom, highlighting his need to spur more enthusiasm among Black and Latino voters.
Democrats outnumber Republicans in California more than two-to-one. President Joe Biden won the state by nearly 30 percentage points last year.
Half of the state’s registered voters and 91% of Democrats said in a July 27 poll by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute for Governmental Studies that they want to retain the first-term governor.
But a perfect storm of issues energizing Republicans — and complacency among Democrats who think the governor has it in the bag — has the recall election looking much closer than expected.
Like Democrats across the country, Newsom has taken heat throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from opponents of public health shutdowns, mask mandates and school closures. He also is grappling with a rise in cases of homelessness and homicides, extreme drought and devastating wildfires.
A successful recall would serve as a wake-up call for Democrats already facing the threat of losing their majorities in Congress in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, said Democratic strategist Steven Maviglio. Maviglio served as press secretary for Democrat Gray Davis, ousted as California’s governor by Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger in the state’s last recall in 2003.
Maviglio said Democrats must take the election seriously to avoid the same fate for Newsom, a former lieutenant governor and mayor of San Francisco.
“Democrats need a slap in the face to get off the sofa and fill out that form,” he said.