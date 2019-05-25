Every time I enter the blue-tiled bathroom off the back door of my home, I think about my mom, my millennial offspring and the overflowing shelves at the local Goodwill.
In that bathroom, displayed next to the outdated mahogany vanity, is a wall hanging featuring shocks of wheat in black silhouette — a not-inexpensive piece of art my sister and I bought for our mother one Christmas while we were in college and on a ramen noodles budget.
Ever the artist, Mom immediately customized the background of this wall hanging in fabrics that matched her living room decor. Then she proudly hung it above the new couch Dad finally let her buy, where it remained in a place of honor for almost three decades.
Because I knew how much she appreciated our gift, and because she had found such a creative way to make it her own, I gratefully accepted the piece after Mom’s death in 2001. Although the wall where it now hangs is hardly as prominent, I love that ‘80s-style bathroom, not only because of the deep blue Mexican tile-work, but also because of the warmth invoked by seeing a piece of my mother’s heart and talents facing me.
Here’s where the kids and thrift store come in to play. Like you I’m sure, I’ve been reading a lot about baby boomers’ need to start downsizing so the next generation won’t have to deal with possessions that somehow morphed from treasures into junk.
Those Gen-Xers and millennials are shunning our would-be hand-me-downs. They don’t want the dining room table and hutch or that delicate china or sterling silver candlesticks we gladly inherited, intending to pass them down.
Auctioneers and appraisers, junk haulers and moving companies all seem to be echoing the same thing: The market is flooded with baby boomer rejects. They cite a number of reasons. Our kids rent rather than own, live in smaller spaces, collect more digital than physical items and tend to put their money toward experiences rather than things.
Now, instead of gazing upon my mother’s beloved wheat art with sentimentality, I get anxious, wondering where it will end up when my own walls tumble down. This isn’t the only item, either. My home, maybe like yours, contains a moving truck full of similar treasures/stuff/junk, including dusty stamp collections, furniture from the Old Country, formal dishes and silverware and lovely oil paintings created by relatives my kids never met.
I take some comfort in knowing I’m not alone. In August, Jo Moss and husband Rod downsized from their Oswego, Ill., home to a house in Yorkville. But they still can’t get a vehicle into the new three-car garage because it’s filled with so much stuff she assumed her kids would want — including precious items passed down from Rod’s mother after her death almost nine years ago.
As they packed to move, Moss, 62, asked her three kids what they wanted. “And they turned down pretty much everything,” including a Pennsylvania Dutch rocking chair handmade by their great-grandfather. She eventually gave it to a nephew’s girlfriend “rather than put it on the street.”
Her kids also rejected three sets of formal dinnerware, including Haviland China; vast collections of Lladro figurines and Department 56 Christmas villages; as well as 3,000 Beanie Babies and boxes of soccer awards.
The only offer she got? One son wants the Hallmark Frosty Friends ornaments she’s collected for 37 years “because he knows how much they are worth.”
Moss said she got depressed that “they think all our things are crap. But now I’m getting used to it.”
As am I. Sort of. My eldest daughter gladly accepted a dining room set after her paternal grandmother died several years ago. Now she’s having trouble finding a new home for it after selling her house. I can only imagine the rejection I’ll feel as I start unloading (a cruel word, right?) my treasures when it’s time to downsize.
An old writer’s phrase — “slay your darlings”— means tossing out favorite words that serve no purpose. On the other hand, the gospel according to de-clutter guru Marie Kondo gives us a little more permission to keep the things that bring us joy.
But any joy wrought by that wheat silhouette is now dulled by the thought of it laying on a shelf at the local Goodwill. It’s chipped, worn and out of date, so it probably will look right at home.
But as long as I’m hanging around, so shall Mom’s favorite piece of art.