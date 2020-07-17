In the surest sign that the Air Force Academy is recovering from coronavirus, the school has increased the pace of its flying training.
For some neighbors of the academy, this will mean hearing more planes as the school's fleet heads out in the morning to training areas in eastern El Paso County and comes back in the afternoon. If you're one of those hearing the buzz: Thank you. Your patience is helping build a new generation of Air Force leaders.
It's that leadership development that's at the heart of academy flying programs. From powered flight to gliders and parachute training, the school grows its cadets into leaders by giving them increasing amounts of responsibility and having them train others in new skills.
That's what they'll be doing at the academy's airfield from 6 a.am. to 6 p.m. weekdays starting Monday. They also be flying from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as the school works to make up for time lost to coronavirus.
Coronavirus at the academy has brought many leadership lessons to cadets. They saw what it takes to make a hard decision when Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the school's superintendent, decided to send all but the senior class home in March and shift to distance learning to avoid an outbreak of the virus in the closely packed campus.
The academy then had to learn how to keep up military discipline and morale via videoconference as cadet leaders figured out to move the school's crucial military training long-distance, too.
But aerial lessons over a computer or a telephone just don't work.
There is something special about taking someone too young to drink and putting them at the controls of an airplane, where a false move could kill pilot and crew.
The academy focused on safety in a news release announcing the stepped-up flying program.
“In all of our flight operations, the safety of our aviators and the community is our top priority,” said Col. Joel DeBoer, commander of the academy's 306th Flying Training Group
While safety is key, it's the responsibility of maintaining that safety that really changes how cadets think.
That may be best demonstrated by the school's parachute program, which is the only one of its kind in America.
Taught by cadets to cadets, the students make a solo jump the first time they leap out of an airplane. Their cadet-instructors get to shoulder the responsibility of student lives as the students learn personal responsibility.
The same is true of the school's glider and powered flight programs, which Silveria and others see as a classroom that builds leaders even as cadets learn the difference between a rudder and an aileron.
More than a quarter of the school's 4,000 cadets participate in flight programs every year, and almost every cadet leaves the school with the leadership lessons and flight skills the airmanship program delivers.
So, when you hear that buzzing over your roof at 6 a.m. starting Monday, it's OK to get mad. But as you wake up to your academy alarm clock, remember, that bit of annoyance makes our nation stronger.
It's cliche here to call the cacophony of military aircraft the soundtrack of our freedom.
But that's really what it is. So, buy some earplugs if you live up north and like to sleep in. It is your contribution to the liberty of future generations.