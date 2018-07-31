FLORENCE • Barry Byron Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, has died in federal prison, where he spent much of his life.
Mills, nickname “Baron,” was found dead July 8 in his single cell at the supermax prison in Florence, reported the Mercury News in San Jose, Calif. He was 70 and serving multiple life sentences.
The San Francisco area native joined the Aryan Brotherhood during a stint at San Quentin prison in the 1970s. He later became leader, aggressively recruiting throughout California. His grip on the gang stretched nationwide but was strongest in Northern California, home to many of its highest-ranking members.
“There’s no doubt of his influence in the Bay Area. It’s fact, not debatable,” retired federal prison warden Robert Hood told the Mercury News.
“I’m not trying to glorify him, but I can tell you this: He had the admiration of a lot of inmates, but he was also feared.”
Mills was known for committing brazen, brutal killings — including a savage attempted decapitation while in federal custody in Georgia.
Using couriers, he distributed orders from coast to coast, leading to a race war between prison gangs and a notorious protection deal with New York mobster John Gotti.
Mills first caught authorities’ attention by planning and ordering a California bank robbery from his cell.
Authorities said Mills’ death does not appear suspicious. The results of an autopsy could take weeks.