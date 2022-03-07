ZZ Top (copy)

ZZ Top will perform at Pikes Peak Center June 19. Photo by Jeff Kearney

 Jeff Kearney

The rockers with the best beards in the business are heading to Pikes Peak Center on June 19.

ZZ Top will bring its "Raw Whiskey Tour" to town, featuring members Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis, as they tour in support of their upcoming album, "Raw," set to drop July 22.

Tickets are $69.95-$119.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.

The new album was recorded in connection with the group's 2019 Netflix documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," which found Gibbons, Beard and Dusty Hill, who died last year, at a recording session at Gruene Hall, a dance hall in Texas. The longtime band's popular songs include "Legs," "Tush," "Just Got Paid," "Sharp Dressed Man," "La Grange" and "Rough Boy."

